Man saved from water and airlifted to hospital in Millers Dale Firefighters assisted by East Midlands Ambulance Service and Mountain Rescue rescued a man from water. Crews from Chapel en le Frith, Buxton and Kingsway attended the incident at Chee Tor near Millers Dale at around 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 20). He was then air lifted to hospital.