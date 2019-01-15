Man's body found in Peak District reservoir identified after appeal

The body of a man who was found in a Peak District reservoir has been identified after a police appeal.

Yorkshire Police sent out an image of the man's blue and red Trespass jacket to try and identify him.

Butterley Reservoir, Marsden.

The force also said that the man could have been from Derbyshire when appealing for people to come forward.

Shortly after 11am on Friday, January 11, Yorkshire Police were called to Butterley Reservoir, Marsden, after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water.

Underwater search teams recovered the body, and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank the public for sharing the appeal and those who contacted police with information.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the Coroner."