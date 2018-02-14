Man pays a heavy price for breaching a restraining order by emailing his ex

A man who breached a restraining order by emailing his ex has been ordered to pay £635.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, February 13, how Liam Weaver, 36, emailed his ex, of Buxton, about getting access to their children but he was banned from doing so by an order.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said the complainant said she came across an email from the defendant in December in which he was pleading for access to their children.

Mrs Hadfield added that Weaver was subject to a protection from harassment order which runs until 2024 preventing him from contacting his ex in any way and specifically not be email.

Weaver admitted to police he had sent the email and he had known about the restraining order and that he had breached it.

The defendant, of Greenwood Road, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to emailing the complainant when he was prohibited from doing so.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said there have been no previous breaches of the order which was originally made in 2014.

Mr Wilford added that Weaver, who works in the building trade, was having contact with the children until October, 2017, but this stopped when his ex began a new relationship.

Weaver had also been subject to an unrelated allegation at that time, according to Mr Wilford, which did not relate to his ex and nothing came of this matter.

Mr Wilford added that the email was of a non-threatening nature and Weaver has been advised to contact solicitors to deal with any family law matters.

Magistrates fined Weaver £500 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.