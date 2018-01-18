Man charged with attempted burglary and stealing a card from a car

A man will appear in court charged with trying to break into a business, testing car doors to check if they’re open and stealing from a car in Buxton.

Kirk Barton, 34, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, was arrested by police in connection with the offences which took place last September, and at the New Year.

It includes trying to break into a business and trying a car door handle to see if it was open on South Street, overnight between Monday, September 25, and Tuesday, September 26.

He is also accused of stealing a jacket and a bank card from a car parked on Victoria Avenue at Fairfield overnight between Sunday, December 31, and Monday, January 1.

Mr Barton will appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Friday, February 23.