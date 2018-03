A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into three parked vehicles in Chapel-en-le-Frith this afternoon.

The collision on Market Street happened at about 2.15pm and involved a Vauxhall Tigra and three other parked vehicles, a Derbyshire police spokesman said.

Police officers directed traffic while the incident was dealt with.

There were no serious injuries.

The road is now clear.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and is currently in custody.