Man arrested in Furness Vale for affray and carrying a 'knife'

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by Derbyshire Police on suspicion of causing affray and carrying what was believed to be a knife.

Just after 10.30pm on Monday, November 12 police were called to reports of a man on the A6, Furness Vale, carrying what was believed to be a knife.

Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who was travelling between Disley and Furness Vale on the A6 at the time, with information or dash cam footage is asked to get in touch via the force’s social media accounts or by giving us a call."

Please quote the reference number 18000547296 in any correspondence.

· Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

· Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

· Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

· Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.”