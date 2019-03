A paraglider on Mam Tor has been airlifted to hospital for major trauma treatment.

The male casualty was stretchered to the air ambulance by volunteers at Buxton Mountain Rescue Team and Edale Mountain Rescue Team.

He was taken to the major trauma centre at Sheffield Northern General Hospital.

The extent of his injuries have not been revealed.