Maintenance work at Buxton's St Ann’s Well this week

The water supply to St Ann’s Well in Buxton will be unavailable while improvements are carried out this week to aid the reliability of the supply, High Peak Borough Council has confirmed.

The authority has commissioned work to the tiled and covered pool, where the water is collected, and the pipework which serves the well.

A spokesperson said it was expected that the well’s supply would be available again from next week, although there may still be short periods during this time when the supply will be interrupted.

Councillor Tony Kemp, Deputy Leader of the Council and Executive Councillor for tourism, licensing and regeneration, said: “People will be aware that there have always been occasions when the supply to St Ann’s Well has been turned off while maintenance is carried out.

“What people may not be aware of, however, is that the water that supplies the well is collected from where it emerges from the ground into a large tiled pool and then piped to the Lion’s Mouth. This infrastructure is decades old and now needs refurbishing. The council also has a responsibility to ensure this is well maintained for generations to come.

“I would also like to stress our ongoing commitment to ensuring the water supply at the well remains free and available for everyone to enjoy.

"We anticipate that the work now being carried out - the most extensive piece of maintenance work to date - will help avoid frequent stoppages of the well’s supply in the future and I’d like to thank people for their patience as we complete these necessary works."