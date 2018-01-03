Lucky escape as falling tree hits Buxton home

A couple say they are ‘lucky to be alive’ after strong winds brought down a tree while they were in bed. Robert Toon,who lives at Punchbowl Park in Buxton, felt first-hand the impact of Storm Eleanor which lashed parts of the country on Wednesday morning.

The 71-year-old said: “I heard this noise that was like thunder. It was a proper roar and one of the really big trees fell over in the wind. “It clipped the side of our roof and caused damaged to our A-boards.

Fallen tree between two homes at the Punch Bowl

“We have been really lucky because my partner, Christine Hayes, was still in bed and if it had fallen slightly the other way it might have been a different story. We are just lucky to be alive.”