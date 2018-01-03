Lucky escape as falling tree hits Buxton home

A couple say they are ‘lucky to be alive’ after strong winds brought down a tree while they were in bed. Robert Toon,who lives at Punchbowl Park in Buxton, felt first-hand the impact of Storm Eleanor which lashed parts of the country on Wednesday morning.
The 71-year-old said: “I heard this noise that was like thunder. It was a proper roar and one of the really big trees fell over in the wind. “It clipped the side of our roof and caused damaged to our A-boards.
“We have been really lucky because my partner, Christine Hayes, was still in bed and if it had fallen slightly the other way it might have been a different story. We are just lucky to be alive.”