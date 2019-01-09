Lovely Lola, Lively Lola, Lonely Lola…

Lola is a female Staffordshire bull terrier aged two years and two-months-old She is a lovely dog who would prefer to be the only dog in the home with an adult only family. She is house trained but will need some basic training. She is very intelligent so she will learn quickly. To see more photos of Lola click on the link above.

You’ll know Lola if you visit the centre. She’s the one you’ll see bouncing and frolicking, the one with all the excitable chirrups. She’s the one full of beans and that zest for life. Lola’s the one whose eyes are searching for yours. You’ll know her alright.

She’s a pretty little puppy, really. big eyes, soft, folded ears, beaming smile. And she’s just as lovely as this implies. Very much a people-oriented dog, this two-year-old is never happier than when she’s with someone who cares for her.

But Lola has been with the centre for a long time now, a long time, and though they can offer her good food, comfy bedding and all the love and care they can afford, it’s not enough. She deserves and needs more. There are moments where you’ll catch her out of the corner of your eye, sat still, quiet. Her sparkle dulled. That’s not Lola, that’s not her at all.

And then she spots you and all is well. Her bounce is back – the dog that gravity forgot – and she wriggles with joy at the prospect of fuss and attention and play and cuddles and, simply, the presence of another. Another heartbeat to share in. She deserves to feel this joy always but for that she needs a fantastic new home in which to settle. Can you help her? Can you be the friend she yearns and aches for?

Lola would be best places in an adult-only home and one where she is the only animal. She would also need a fairly active owner to accommodate her bouncy spirit and one who can shower her with the affection she so adores.

If you are at all interested in Lola we would beg and urge you to get in touch on 01246 273358 and have a chat about her and the type of home that would best suit her.

Visit www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk