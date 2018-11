The Woodhead Pass is closed this morning because of a serious lorry fire.

The blaze broke out between the Flouch roundabout and Dunford Bridge in the early hours of this morning, Monday, November 5.

A lorry went up in flames on the Woodhead Pass this morning

Highways England said the lorry was carrying wood chippings.

The blaze is out but the carriageway needs to be inspected before the road can re-open.