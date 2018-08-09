Lorry driver praised for giving first aid at scene of Peak District accident

A truck driver who performed emergency first aid on a motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries after coming off his motorbike wants more people to undertake the lifesaving training he did.

Jamie Furness was driving his lorry on the A54 on Wednesday July 25, at around 3pm, when he saw several cars had stopped at the scene of a collision involving a motorbike rider.

The 33-year-old, who has been driving for GT Transport, part of the Tarmac group, for two-and-a-half years, took part in a Driver First Assist course in January which offers basic first aid training which can be used at accident scenes prior to the arrival of paramedics.

Jamie, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, said: “As soon as I saw what was going on I pulled my wagon across the road to close it off from other vehicles and jumped out.

“I wasn’t the first person on the scene, but I asked around if anyone was first aid trained and nobody was, so I knew I had to help.”

Jamie, who served in the military and had basic first aid knowledge prior to attending the course, said it all came back to him as he cleared the motorcyclist’s airway and made sure his neck was supported until help arrived.

He said: “So many people wanted to help but didn’t know what they were doing and they could easily have done more harm by moving him. The course I went on was brilliant and I think it should be mandatory for anyone applying for a truck licence, as we really are there when these things happen.

“If a patient has to wait ten or 20 minutes for professional medical help they might not make it, but even doing the basics can make all the difference. If it was me injured in a crash I would feel better knowing more road users had this knowledge.”

Driver First Assist was founded by Chapel-en-le-Frith businessman David Higginbottom in 2013, and has received £70,000 from the Department for Transport to help train more drivers.

He said: “We are giving people the knowledge and power to save lives.

“What Jamie did at the roadside proves the value of the training we are offering and how important it is.”

A spokesman for Cheshire Constabulary said: “The crash happened on the A54 near to the Rose and Crown Pub when a motorcyclist came off his bike and was in collision with an embankment and a wall. He was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.”

The spokesman added that he remained in a “serious but stable” condition.

For more information on Driver First Assist, visit www.driverfirstassist.org.