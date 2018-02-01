Lively tunes from Don Kipper to beat the winter blues

Brighten up your winter by watching a band which will have you dancing in the aisles and smiling all the way home.

Multi award winning ensemble Don Kipper are young exponents of klezmer and traditional styles from Greece, Turkey and the Balkans, reflecting the diversity and living traditions of their London home.

Weaving musical passion with virtuoso mastery, their uptempo good-time shows are cheerfully free-wheeling.

Catch them playing at Chapel en le Frith Town Hall on February 17.

Tickets £9 (advance) or £10 on door. To book, go to www.ticketsource.co.ukchapelarts, ring 03336 663 366 or call into Chapel Town Hall weekdays between 9am and midday.