LIVE UPDATES: Road closures and public transport disruption as snow hits the High Peak Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Snow in the High Peak has led to road closures and is also affecting bus services. The Met Office is forecasting snow for the rest of the day in Buxton with a period of heavy snow due between 2pm and 4pm. Snow is forecast in Buxton for most of the day Hundreds of Roman coins found in Derbyshire declared ‘treasure’