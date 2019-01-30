Live updates as snow leads to road and school closures in Derbyshire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Snow and ice has led to road and school closures in Derbyshire this morning. The county was hit by snow yesterday and overnight, with a Met Office weather warning still in force until 11am. Here's all the latest. Headstone viaduct, Monsal Head viaduct, Bakewell. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press Snake Pass and Axe Edge now closed following outbreak of snow High Peak driver’s life devastated by wrongful drug driving conviction