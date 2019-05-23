Litton Mill sisters’ bake sale nets £2,790 for hospice in mum’s memory

Two young sisters from Litton Mill have raised a £2,790 for a High Peak hospice charity with a bake sale in memory of their mum, who died in April.

Alice and Emily Lewis held the event on Litton Mill Green over the early May Bank Holiday weekend, with help from their friends at Bishop Pursglove Primary School in Tideswell, and members of the local community.

Their mum Sarah Lewis died after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer, first diagnosed in 2010, and had been helped through the illness by Blythe House Hospicecare in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Emily, 11, said: “Blythe House provided my mum with support and care throughout her cancer and will continue to support me and my family as we try to come to terms with our loss.”

Alice, eight, added: “The whole village helped us to bake cakes for sale. We had around 30 types of cake in total and had to bake extra cakes for the Sunday as we nearly ran out.

“Our friends from school helped us get people on the Monsal Trail to visit the stall including walkers and bike riders.”

As the High Peak’s only hospice, Blythe House offers a wide range of services for people affected by cancer, life-limiting illness or bereavement, including day care and at-home support.

It costs £1.3million per year to keep services running, or £3,600 per day, and much of that has to come from community fundraising.

Charity spokesman Becka White said: “We were amazed to find out how much money Alice and Emily raised to help other local people like their mum. We are very grateful to them for their incredible fundraising efforts.”

To make a donation and boost the girls’ final total, go to https://bit.ly/2YJvHR6.