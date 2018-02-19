Lead stolen from buildings in Pilsley and Stoney Middleton

Lead has been stolen from a school in Pilsley and a church in Stoney Middleton.

Derbyshire Constabulary are now appealing for information.

Lead flashing was stolen from the roof of Pilsley CE Primary School, The Green, sometime between Monday, January 29 and Tuesday, January 30.

St. Martins Church on The Nook at Stoney Middleton was also targeted by thieves who stole lead from the roof between Thursday, February 1 and Sunday, February 11.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or with any information, should call PCSO Ian Phipps on 101, quoting reference 18*67227, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.