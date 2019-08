Engineers remain at the site, and water is continuing to be pumped out of the reservoir. Bad weather is also forecast for this weekend, but locals have been given assurances that plans are in place, and that if the water level reaches a level of concern, residents in the evacuation zone will be the first to know.

Engineers at the site. Photo - Jason Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo

Photo - Jason Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pumps are still in place at the reservoir. Photo - Jason Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pumping out the water. Photo - Jason Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more