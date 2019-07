Firefighters tackled a large blaze in an industrial building at Buxton.

Crews from Buxton Staffordshire, Chesterfield Leek and Longnor spent eight hours extinguishing the fire at Brierlow Bar last night (Monday July 9).

The five storey building was well alight when they arrived at 8pm.

Five pumping appliances breathing apparatus and thermal imaging equipment was used and the incident was dealt with by midnight.

Inspectors attended the scene earlier today.

More when we have it.