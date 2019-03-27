Landowner plans two-storey car park above Buxton’s high footpath

A businessman who hopes to see Buxton’s high footpath reopened plans to build a two-storey car park above it - allowing him to recoup the costs of cutting back unsafe trees and repairing a collapsed wall.

Bernard Titterton, 63, bought the 3.5-acre piece of land three years ago with the aim of cutting back dying and falling trees.

The raised footpath next to the A6 has been closed since 2011 - when overhanging trees had caused parts of the walls bordering the footpath to collapse.

Bernard, who bought the land for £12,000, says the costs of removing unsafe trees and replacing the broken stone wall next to the high footpath would be too high.

However he believes a car park would provide much-needed access for Buxton Football Club at the top of the sloped land above the high footpath and the revenue from car parking would pay for the cost of work needed to see the path reopened.

He said: “At the moment people park on the A6 and on roads near the football ground.

“A car park of this size could hold over 300 cars and with all the new developments planned for the town there will be more visitors.”

Many of the trees on the land are currently protected and cannot be removed - however if the council agreed to Bernard’s plan he would replace them with new saplings.

Access to the carpark from the A6 would allow him to lower the retaining wall next to the footpath and make it safe for the public.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “The landowner would need to apply for planning permission from High Peak Borough Council and as highways authority we would be asked for our view at that time.”