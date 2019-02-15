Kind-hearted runner’s epic marathon challenge for end-of-life care

A bartender is running two marathons - including London in April - to raise money and awareness for Ashgate Hospice.

Matt Otty, 32, hopes to raise £2,000 for the vital end-of-lie charity after seeing for himself the crucial work the hospice does when a friend was admitted there.

Though he plans to undertake the gruelling 26.2-mile London challenge in April, Matt plans to run the same distance on a treadmill at Hurdlow’s Royal Oak pub next month to hit his £2,000 target.

He is also encouraging others at the pub to see how far they can run on the machine during the March 17 event in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

A keen runner for 20 years, Matt, of Sterndale Moor, previously completed the Leicester Marathon in gale force winds with a time of four hours and 18 minutes.

He said: “It’s been a dream of mine to run the London Marathon since I was able to run.

“And I’ve seen for myself how good they are at Ashgate Hospice - I really want to promote what they do and how well they provide their service.

“They really are a special place, full of love and light - not gloomy and depressing.

“Every member of staff treats patients and their families with the highest levels of care - always going the extra mile.

“I want to help this safe, loving and supportive haven for so many to have the funds to keep up the amazing work they do.”

Matt’s fundraising event at the Royal Oak starts at midday on March 17.

To donate to Matt’s cause, visit www.justgiving.com/matts-no-mither-marathon.