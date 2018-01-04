Jobs up for grabs at Buxton’s new care home

A special recruitment day is to take place later this month to help fill vacancies at Buxton’s newest care home.

The £9.1m Thomas Fields development will be made up of 53 two-bedroom extra care apartments and a 20-place specialist residential care centre, as well as communal facilities including a restaurant, hair salon and health suite.

Derbyshire County Council will be holding a recruitment day on Thursday January 18 at Buxton Jobcentre, to help fill job vacancies at the state-of-the-art community care centre.

Staff will be available between 9.30am and noon to chat about the new development, what people can expect and the variety of care, administration, domestic and catering vacancies that will be available once it’s built.

Cabinet member for adult care, Councillor Jean Wharmby, said: “We’re very excited about Thomas Fields and feel it will be an excellent addition to the community, providing lots of opportunities for local people.”

The county council is also working with Jobcentre Plus to offer people interested in care work a three-week course in health and social care, with a guaranteed interview upon completion.

There will also be options to find out about other care vacancies. Jobs will be offered subject to a DBS check that will be paid for by the council.

A course information day will be held on Friday January 19 at the Fairfield Centre, on Victoria Park Road.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “Staff will be on hand from 9.30am to explain more about the course, which will start in February.”

For more information or to book a place on the course, or to register your interest in the recruitment day, call 01298 306929.