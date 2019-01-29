‘Jack knifed lorry’ blocking major road near Buxton

A jack knifed lorry is currently blocking off part of a major road connecting Buxton and Ashbourne.

It comes as Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire County Council urge drivers to stay off the roads in the wake of a snowfall outbreak.

The A53 near Axe Edge. Credit F Stop Press.

Four major roads into Buxton are currently close, including Snake Pass, Cat and Fiddle, Axe Edge and Holme and Moss.

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “Please avoid the A515 between Buxton and Ashbourne. There’s a jack knifed lorry near Parsley Hay blocking the road.

“We’ve a gritter on the way and some of our farmer contractors in the area to help out.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed that it is out dealing with a number of road incidents as a result of the weather.

It comes as a yellow warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office for most of this week.

An earlier statement from the fire service said: “We are receiving reports of severe snow conditions affecting roads in some areas of Derbyshire.

“Our crews are currently in attendance at an incident in Great Hucklow which is affected by snow.

“Reports of significant snowfall affecting the A515 Newhaven area and A5012 via Gelia.

“Crews from Hathersage, Bradwell, Chapel and Staveley mobilised to a large vehicle overturned in snow on Camphill Lane, Great Hucklow.

“One person has been extricated from the vehicle by fire crews.

“Police and ambulance personnel also in attendance.

“Drivers should be careful in these conditions.”

Drivers have been warned that the road closures could be in place for at least the rest of today.

