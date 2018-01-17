Investigators reveal lead after waste is illegally dumped in Derbyshire

Officers investigating the illegal dumping of a significant amount of waste at two locations in Derbyshire have revealed they have a lead.

Investigations are continuing after the rubbish was fly-tipped at Moor Lane, Taddington, and in a lay-by off the A619 road between Bakewell and Baslow, known locally as the 13 bends.





This afternoon, an Environment Agency (EA) spokesman said: "The EA has recovered some evidence from the fly-tipped materials, which is our only lead at this time.

"We are working hard to trace the waste to a source that could lead us to the people responsible for the illegal deposit.

"Anyone with information relating to the deposits of waste at the 13 bends or Taddington should contact the EA hotline on 0800 807060 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

"We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have seen lorries carrying waste, especially out of hours or in the dark, on quiet or small roads.

"A description of the lorry and a registration number would be very useful to us."