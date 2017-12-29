‘Inspirational’ High Peak nurse bids a fond farewell

A nurse who has given a lifetime of care, love and support to patients fighting cancer is hanging up her scrubs and retiring after 36 years.

Ann Burgoyne began nursing in 1981 and has dedicated her career to supporting people living with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

She has been a Macmillan nurse for the past 13 years and has spent the last five years based out of Blythe House Hospice in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The 55-year-old said: “It’s been a privilege to work for Blythe House and Macmillan, I’ve been very lucky.

“People can come into Blythe House at their lowest points.

“They don’t know what to do, where to go; they can be completely overwhelmed.

“We give them time, space and support to come to terms with their situation.

“Without doubt I will miss the people. Blythe House is a very special place and very much reflects the community we’re based in.”

Ann has worked in both North Derbyshire and Cheshire, joining Macclesfield Hospital in 1981.

For the past 13 years Ann has been a Macmillan Professional, initially working as a Macmillan Lung Cancer Specialist Nurse at Macclesfield Hospital before joining the team at Blythe House.

She said: “When I first became a Macmillan Professional people would see the badge and instantly think ‘end of life care’.

“People are now starting to see Macmillan in a new light through the sheer breadth of services that the charity offers.

“Blythe House was initially supported by Macmillan to set up their information and support centre, which is invaluable as we now have this fantastic resource which offers free, confidential information and support to local people who need it.”

Mandy Edwards, Macmillan Partnership Quality Lead, said: “Ann has been an inspiration throughout her career and encompasses all the qualities that Macmillan could ask for in a professional.”

To contact Blythe House, call 01298 875080.