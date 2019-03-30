'I'm nervous as I don't like police,' says Derbyshire driver with 'multiple wraps of drugs' in car

A driver told officers, 'I'm nervous as I don't like police' before they discovered 'multiple wraps of drugs' in their car.

Derbyshire Roads Police swooped on the vehicle in Chesterfield today (Saturday, March 30) as the car was linked to drug supply.

Pic by @Derbyshire RPU

The unit tweeted: "Very nervous occupants: 'I’m nervous as I don’t like police'.

"Nothing to do with the multiple wraps of drugs on board?"

Two of the occupants were arrested for possession with intent to supply.

