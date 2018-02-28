Hunt for Land Rover driver who failed to stop after Buxton crash

Derbyshire Police officers are trying to trace a Land Rover Freelander driver who failed to stop when two cars crashed in Buxton.

On Sunday, February 3 at around 7.10pm there was a collision between two cars on Macclesfield Old Road.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Our officers would like to speak to the driver of a gold/beige coloured Freelander who they believe can help with their enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jonathan Taylor on 101 quoting reference number 1800058838, or alternatively, click here to send him a message online.