Hour-by-hour weather forecast in Buxton amid yellow warning for snow and ice

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across most of the United Kingdom today, January 29.

High-lying areas such as Buxton are likely to be the worst affected by the snow.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday to keep you up-to-date about the weather conditions and roads.

Tuesday, January 29:

11am - There will be a 95 per cent chance of snow, and the temperature will be zero degrees, but will feel like minus four.

Noon - Conditions will continue, and there should be a 95 per cent chance of snow with temperatures of zero degrees, but it could still feel like minus four.

1pm until 4pm - Conditions will continue, and there should be a 95 per cent chance of snow with temperatures of zero degrees, but it could still feel like minus four.

5pm - There is a 90 per cent chance of snow, however the temperature of zero degrees could feel like minus five.

6pm - There is an 80 per cent chance of snow at 6pm, and the temperatures should remain and feel the same.

7pm - From 7pm there is just a 60 per cent chance of light snow, with temperatures remaining the same.

8pm - Snow is expected to have cleared by 8pm, and there is a 30 per cent chance of snow and likely mist. The temperature will drop to minus one, which will feel like minus five.

Overnight - Temperatures will remain at around minus one overnight, with 30 per cent chance of snow.

Wednesday, January 30:

Midnight until 7am - There is a 60 per cent chance of snow and temperatures of minus two until 5am, feeling like minus seven at times.

8am until 11am - Foggy conditions and temperatures of minus two degrees and minus one from 10am, could feel like minus five at times.

Noon until 3pm - Cloudy conditions and a chance for temperatures of zero degrees.

4pm until 6pm - Cloudy conditions and temperatures of minus one moving to minus two degrees.

7pm until 9pm - Cloudy and misty conditions with temperatures of minus three degrees.

Overnight Cloudy and misty conditions remain, with temperatures possibly dropping to minus four degrees, feeling like minus seven.