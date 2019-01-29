Hour-by-hour weather forecast in Buxton amid yellow warning for snow and ice

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across most of the United Kingdom today, January 29.
High-lying areas such as Buxton are likely to be the worst affected by the snow.
Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday to keep you up-to-date about the weather conditions and roads.
Tuesday, January 29:
11am - There will be a 95 per cent chance of snow, and the temperature will be zero degrees, but will feel like minus four.
Noon - Conditions will continue, and there should be a 95 per cent chance of snow with temperatures of zero degrees, but it could still feel like minus four.
1pm until 4pm - Conditions will continue, and there should be a 95 per cent chance of snow with temperatures of zero degrees, but it could still feel like minus four.
5pm - There is a 90 per cent chance of snow, however the temperature of zero degrees could feel like minus five.
6pm - There is an 80 per cent chance of snow at 6pm, and the temperatures should remain and feel the same.
7pm - From 7pm there is just a 60 per cent chance of light snow, with temperatures remaining the same.
8pm - Snow is expected to have cleared by 8pm, and there is a 30 per cent chance of snow and likely mist. The temperature will drop to minus one, which will feel like minus five.
Overnight - Temperatures will remain at around minus one overnight, with 30 per cent chance of snow.
Wednesday, January 30:
Midnight until 7am - There is a 60 per cent chance of snow and temperatures of minus two until 5am, feeling like minus seven at times.
8am until 11am - Foggy conditions and temperatures of minus two degrees and minus one from 10am, could feel like minus five at times.
Noon until 3pm - Cloudy conditions and a chance for temperatures of zero degrees.
4pm until 6pm - Cloudy conditions and temperatures of minus one moving to minus two degrees.
7pm until 9pm - Cloudy and misty conditions with temperatures of minus three degrees.
Overnight Cloudy and misty conditions remain, with temperatures possibly dropping to minus four degrees, feeling like minus seven.