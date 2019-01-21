Hour-by-hour forecast reveals when snow is expected in Buxton tomorrow

According to the current Met Office forecast, snow is forecast for Buxton for much of tomorrow.
Tuesday 12am: sleet shower
1am: sleet shower
2am: heavy snow
3am: heavy snow shower
4am: heavy snow
5am: light snow
6am: light snow
7am: mist
8am: light snow
9am: light snow
10am: sunny intervals
11am: cloudy
12pm: heavy snow
1pm: heavy snow
2pm: heavy snow
3pm: light snow
4pm: light snow shower
5pm: light snow
6pm: light snow
7pm: heavy snow
8pm: heavy snow
9pm: light snow
10pm: heavy snow
11pm: light snow