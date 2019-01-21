Hour-by-hour forecast reveals when snow is expected in Buxton tomorrow

According to the current Met Office forecast, snow is forecast for Buxton for much of tomorrow.

Tuesday 12am: sleet shower

1am: sleet shower

2am: heavy snow

3am: heavy snow shower

4am: heavy snow

5am: light snow

6am: light snow

7am: mist

8am: light snow

9am: light snow

10am: sunny intervals

11am: cloudy

12pm: heavy snow

1pm: heavy snow

2pm: heavy snow

3pm: light snow

4pm: light snow shower

5pm: light snow

6pm: light snow

7pm: heavy snow

8pm: heavy snow

9pm: light snow

10pm: heavy snow

11pm: light snow