Honouring work of High Peak’s Royal British Legion branches

There was cause for celebration as High Peak branches of the Royal British Legion won at the annual county conference.

Hayfield branch scooped the top prize for having the highest increase in money collected and were runners up in the membership awards for most increased membership in 2016/2017.

Chairman of the Hayfield branch Lance Dowson said: “It was such a pleasant surprise to win and a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of all out volunteers.

“We never wanted to win we just want to make a difference and it is important to say thank you and remember the sacrifices people have made.” The conference was to look at the previous year which ended in September 2017 before the 2017/2018 Poppy Appeal was launched.

Hayfield legion had the biggest increase of monies raised jumping a staggering £6,700.

Lance said the image of the legion had changed over the years member numbers increase going from 18 to 44 in just 18 months.

Lance said: “We work hard in the community all year round and help out the scouts and the school we are known in the community and people want to get behind what we are doing and support us which is great.

“Everyone has been so kind and generous with their donations and I want to say thank you everyone who donated. Every penny from the Poppy Appeal goes to help service personnel and their families. Gone are the days when a soldier got a coal bag and a food parcel people need help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorders and homelessness.” Also recognised at the awards was Chapel-en-le-Frith branch standard bearer Alan Tideswell who was runner up in the county competition.