Homeless young people in Buxton will benefit from school’s donation

Pupils of St Thomas More School in Buxton responded magnificently to an appeal for harvest festival donations.

Their gifts filled three trolleys and will be donated to the Nightstop charity which provides shelter and emergency food parcels for homeless 16 to 25 year olds in the Buxton area.

The pupils were also asked to donate to CAFOD and the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox appeal which provides a gift to children in poor and troubled parts of the world who would receive little or nothing otherwise.