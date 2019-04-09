Hit stars Peter Noone, Brian Poole and Dave Berry turn back time in The Solid Silver 60s Show

They have hit the road for The Solid Silver 60s Show tour which is touring to Buxton Opera House this Saturday, April 13, and Sheffield City Hall on April 20.

Peter Noone was the poster boy pin-up for thousands of teenage girls when he fronted the band Hermans Hermits whose hits included I'm Into Something Good. other Buy a Photo

Will Peter Noone sing No Milk Today or My Sentimental Friend on tour in The Solid Silver 60s Show? other Buy a Photo

Peter Noone and Brian Poole are ready to replay their hits on The Solid Silver 60s Show. other Buy a Photo

Brian Poole was lead singer with The Tremeloes who scored hits such as Twist and Shout, Do You Love Me? and Candy Man. other Buy a Photo

View more