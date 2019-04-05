Historic photos recreated in Peak District to celebrate 70 years of Britain's National Parks

Historic photos from the 1920s, 30s and 40s showing the mass-movement campaign to protect the countryside have been recreated in the Peak District during a celebratory walk, which was filmed for BBC's Countryfile and will be shown on Sunday night, April 7. Tomo Thompson, CEO of Friends of the Peak District – the organisation that supplied many of the original photos commented: “We had a fantastic time updating these photos. The 70th anniversary of the National Parks is a great opportunity to further the important work being done to open the National Parks for everyone to enjoy regardless of background or ability.”

1920s Ramblers pose for a picture. Photo - Ramblers Association.

Modern Ramblers pose at the top of Hollins Cross in the Peak District. Photo - John Bradley.

Walkers look over the valley of Edale in the Peak District. Photo - R Chaney

Members of the Peak District Mosaic Group update the photo in the same valley. Photo credit: John Bradley.

