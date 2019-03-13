Historic Buxton livery stables to become holiday apartments

A plan to convert run-down buildings near the centre of Buxton into ten holiday apartments and four residential flats has been approved.

The buildings at Brooklyn Place, off Fairfield Road, were originally mid-19th century livery stables serving the Railway and Midland hotels but are currently used as garages and workshops. Twelve parking spaces will be provided within the site while current vehicle access will be maintained although with some improvements.

Although the plans were approved concerns were voiced about the development’s impact on traffic at the site and the historical value of the 1800s buildings.

Coun Tony Kemp, High Peak Borough Council’s member for tourism and regeneration, said vehicles entering or exiting the site had to ‘rely on the goodwill of drivers coming from Station Road letting them out’ while cutting across traffic. Derbyshire County Council’s archaeology team noted that while a scheme securing the future of the buildings was welcomed the proposal would ‘involve significant impacts to the historic fabric and a certain loss of group value and legibility’.

However the department recommended the development with the condition that further archeological investigations should be carried out.

Members of the planning committee approved the proposal ‘subject to an additional condition around pedestrian access’.