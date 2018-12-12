Historic Bakewell Show will ‘take a rest’ in 2019

The historic Bakewell Show will not take place for a second successive year - but a special 200th anniversary event will be held instead.

Heavy rain turned the Showground into a mudbath in 2017, leading to organisers deciding to have a break this year to give the ground a rest.

Falling numbers also contributed towards the move as show bosses said it was time for a ‘re-think’.

Now organisers have confirmed there will be no traditional show in 2019 and a that special event will be held next June to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society.

The society’s manager, Janet Bailey, said: “I would like to think that the Bakewell Show is not dead but is just taking a rest.”

Ms Bailey also said a lot of hard work and planning has gone into restructuring the way the society operates.

She stressed that the Bakewell Show is not a ‘cheap’ event to organise and highlighted how many other agricultural shows are no more.

On the 200th anniversary celebration, Ms Bailey, said: “It is a milestone. There are not too many agricultural societies that have achieved that. We are very much looking forward to it.”

A lot of work has gone into repairing the Showground following 2017.

Fencing will be installed and trees planted to improve the aesthetics of the site and its security.

The 200th anniversary society event will take place on the Showground on June 30.

The first meeting of the society took place on April 6 1819 at The Angel Inn in Chesterfield.

There will be a one-day show with the theme of ‘Farm to Plate’ over 200 years.

Cookery demonstrations, workshops, rural games for children and a display of vintage farm machinery will take place on the day.

There will also be food producers and artisans demonstrating local crafts.

n More information can be found at www.bakewellshow.org or search ‘Bakewell Show’ on Facebook.