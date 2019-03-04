High Peak woman braves the shave to raise more than £13,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

This photo shows Jodie Shirt, 21, cutting a plat of sister Stephanie Shirt’s waist-length hair during a charity head-shave which has so far raised more than £13,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of her mum Rebecca Shirt.

Much-loved Monyash dairy farmer and mum-of-three Rebecca died of breast cancer aged just 46 last year.

Chef Stephanie, 25, braved the shave to do something to help the ‘fantastic’ Macmillan nurses who cared for her mum at Ashgate Hospice.

Stephanie raised a whopping £8,000 alone during the fundraiser at Monyash’s Bull’s Head pub.

She said: “It was fantastic - I didn’t get a look at myself at first but when I looked in the mirror it was a shock.” To make a donation visit bit.ly/2XkBexn.