High Peak trio scoop £30,000 on People's Postcode Lottery

Three Peak Dale neighbours have each won £30,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery.

The Ferndale Road winners collected the Street Prize on Saturday - a welcome boost just in time for Christmas.

Mother-of-two Pauline Shaw, 48, who works as a cleaner, has a special connection to her postcode as her house previously belonged to her late mum.

Pauline said: “My mum’s old address has obviously brought me good luck. We had been planning to do some home improvements over time, but now we can go ahead and get a new bathroom and kitchen.

“Winning was such a surprise. The kids were very happy about it when I told them and they’ve changed their Christmas lists now that they know how much I’ve won.”

Retired Beryl Sidebotham, 70, is thrilled to win. She said: “You always hope you’ll win, but when you do it’s quite amazing. I’ve never had so much money in the bank. As a pensioner, this means I won’t have to watch every penny. I’d like to go on holiday to somewhere warm next year.”

Another resident was unavailable to receive their cheque from People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt.

Judie said: “I’m so thrilled for our winners in Peak Dale. What a great way to get into the festive spirit with an extra £30,000 in the bank.

"If we come to your street, make sure you’re playing People’s Postcode Lottery and one of these amazing cheques could be yours!”