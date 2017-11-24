High Peak towns and villages set to light up for Christmas

Towns and villages across the High Peak are getting ready for Christmas, and this weekend there will be two festive lights switch-on events.

The first will be held in Chapel-en-le-Frith on Friday November 24 at 6.30pm at Town End Methodist Church, or 7pm on the Market Place. There will be children’s rides, refreshments and carols.

In New Mills on Saturday November 25, from 5pm, there will be live music, food and dancing, a fair and market stalls. A Snow Queen will make an appearance, as will Chapel Town Band, and there will be a Santa’s Grotto at The Pride of the Peaks.

The Furness Vale lights switch-on will be on Thursday November 30, at 7pm, with a switch-on event in Whaley Bridge on Friday December 1, again at 7pm.