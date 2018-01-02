High Peak teen’s trip of a lifetime to build school in Nepal

A teenager has travelled to remote Nepal and helped to build a school for the children over there.

Jack Maney is just 17 but has already had the trip of a lifetime when he made the journey to the central Himalayan country in South Asia with his fellow Cheshire Fire and Rescue Cadets,

Jack, from Whaley Bridge got back last month and he is already looking at another trip to help others.

He said: “Being out there was really eye-opening and I loved every minute, it was my chance not just to see some of the world but do some good in it too.” Prior to leaving Jack had to raise more than £3,00 to cover the cost of his trip which he did by holding various music nights themed from different decades.

He one of 28 who made the journey and while he was there was involved with the final stages of sorting the school out such as painting and putting up whiteboards.

Jack said: “The community has wanted this for such a long time and they really value education over there.

“Some of the children have a five hour trek just to get to school but they really want to be there they know that having an education can give them a future and it is such a refreshing attitude to the people in this county who maybe don’t want to go to school.”

The school which has six class rooms will transform the life of the regions youngest for generations to come and after the completing his volunteering Jack even managed to see Mount Everest.

He said: “This has been a trip of a life time for me and it has really changed me as person. I’m not taking things for granted anymore like hot showers and education and I’m also want to get involved with another project to go and help more people.”