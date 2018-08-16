High Peak solicitors expands with new acquisition

A High Peak solicitors is expanding with the acquisition of a new business.

Thorneycroft Solicitors has taken over the independent firm Leathems Solicitors practice, which is based in Whaley Bridge.

Managing director of Thorneycroft, Rachel Stow, sad she was delighted with the new acquisition, recognising the respect with which the firm is held within the local area and beyond.

She said: “Christopher Leathem is a well respected member of the local legal community and for over 30 years he has provided his clients with a first class legal service.

“We have been keen to acquire the right type of business, that compliments ours, within the High Peak area and when this opportunity became available we knew that it was right for both us and Leathems’ current clients.”

Thorneycroft Solicitors was established in 1990 and now has offices in Macclesfield, Buxton and Holmes Chapel.

Rachel said: “In addition to Chris, who will remain with the firm until later this year, Leathems has a strong team who I know will bring value to our business.”

Explaining his decision, Chris Leathem said: “Having worked in this area for so long, and with many clients who we have worked with for two or three decades, as well as several generations of the same families, I wanted to hand over to a firm who also had client service at the forefront of their philosophy and core values.

“Thorneycroft can continue to provide advice in all of the areas that Leathems have done, while also offering many other services as well.”

Leathems’ office on Market Street will undergo a rebrand before re-opening under the Thorneycroft name.