High Peak parents hit £250k fundraising target for The Christie in memory of son who died of leukemia

The inspirational parents of a young man who died of leukemia have hit their fundraising target of £125,000 for one of the largest cancer treatment centres in Europe.

Joyce and John Shacklock, of Furness Vale, have managed to raise the incredible amount for The Christie charity with the help of many dedicated supporters.

They chose to support the charity because their much-loved son Daniel – who received treatment for leukemia at The Christie in Manchester – sadly died aged 24 in 1995.

Over the years, the couple has raised money through various different ways – including by having day trips on the Judith Mary barge, coffee mornings, handbell ringing, bingo nights and even a duck race.

Joyce said: “It’s absolutely wonderful and amazing to think we’ve now reached our £250,000 fundraising target for The Christie charity.

“But we couldn’t have done it without all our wonderful supporters over the years – people who have really helped to keep Daniel’s name alive – and we’d like to say a big thank you to them.

“The money has made – and continues to make – such a difference.”

Remembering Daniel, Joyce said: “He was such a brave and well-liked young man.

“He is very sadly missed.”

Heather Brookfield, fundraising co-ordinator at The Christie charity, added: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Joyce and John for supporting The Christie.

“Fundraisers like this make a huge difference to our patient care, support and treatment.”

Joyce and John will now continue fundraising for Daniel’s Light, the charity they set up in memory of their son.

For more information about Daniel’s Light, www.danielslight.org.uk/daniels-light