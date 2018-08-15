High Peak parents’ fears over future of baby classes

No decision has yet been made concerning the future of vital baby health classes in Buxton, which parents fear could be shut down.

The baby weigh, stay and play sessions, which include a breastfeeding workshop, meet at Buxton Library and at the Fairfield Centre.

Some parents have said they fear the service is to be scrapped and replaced with a self-weigh option by appointment only.

However, Jan Dawson, head of children’s services for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, said no decision concerning any possible changes to the service had yet been made. She said: “Health visitors have a valued role in supporting families with pre-school children.

“There are many factors which help to ensure young children thrive.

“We need to ensure we are providing the best possible service for all our families – particularly those with a greater need for professional support for their babies and toddlers to achieve their health milestones.

“Within our children’s community services we have been reviewing all of our clinics but no decisions have been made to make any changes in how we deliver the service at present.

“Any proposals to change the way health visiting services are currently provided will be made in partnership with Derbyshire County Council, as part of integrated child health services, and we will keep parents informed.”

Lauren Watson, a mother of three from Fairfield, has spoken out in support of the services. She said: “The weigh-ins are not only a great place for new parents to get information from health visitors and discuss concerns, but also to socialise with other mums.”