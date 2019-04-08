High Peak pals take on 10,000-mile Mongol Rally in a ‘knackered’ Ford Fiesta

A trio of pals are driving a whopping 10,000 miles to Russia from New Mills in a three-door mark four Fiesta worth £600 to raise money for charity.

During the madcap Mongol Rally 24-year-olds Seb Rimmer, Alex Proctor and Elliot Pote will motor across 20 countries including Europe and Central Asia - finishing in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

After starting out at Junk Town, Czech Republic, on July 22 the three pals will navigate the Eurasian Steppe and Mongolian deserts and mountain ranges in the 2001 banger - which is suited to a trip to the shops at best.

Engineer Seb - who has no previous experience with cars - is working with co-drivers Alex and Elliot to make the ‘knackered’ jalopy fit for its mammoth journey.

It currently has no suspension or exhaust pipe and its engine ‘makes a funny noise’.

Seb, who attended Buxton’s St Thomas More Catholic School with Alex and Elliot, said he was excited about the trip but ‘nervous’.

He said: “There will be a lot of wildlife and wolves which is a bit concerning.

“I’m also a bit worried about the car making it - there are no rescue teams but we will have a satellite phone in case of emergencies.”

The trio hope to complete the rally within four-six weeks.

Proceeds from the trip will go to two charities - mental health charity MIND and the Ashaninka project which helps prevent deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.

To make a donation visit theaateam.wixsite.com/themongolrally2019.