High Peak OAPs face long journey to new registry office

A council decision to move Buxton Registry Office from the town hall to the library on the other side of town has been branded ‘disgusting’.

Funeral director Bernard Kenney has told how OAPs travelling in from rural areas to register a death will be forced to change buses at market place to reach the new location - or walk three quarters of a mile.

It is understood several elderly people had complained of being cold at the town hall premises.

Bernard’s daughter Dianne Kenney, 44, said the move by Derbyshire County Council made no sense as she worried about disabled parking provision and a lack of taxis at the town hall.

She said: “It doesn’t make sense.

“If for example there’s a mistake with the cause of death on the certificate then it would have to go back to the surgery to be corrected - which is at the town hall.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “From Wednesday (April 3) people will be able to register births, deaths and marriages at Buxton Library.

“We are re-locating the registration office as the space we have there is unsuitable for our visitors who may be frail or vulnerable.

“We receive a lot of enquiries from people who would like to get married at the register office but unfortunately there is nowhere at the town hall to host wedding ceremonies.

“As part of our commitment to improve services for local people we are currently in the process of creating a ceremony room at the library and we are considering other alternative wedding venues so that couples have a choice about where they can get married in Buxton.”