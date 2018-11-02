High Peak man, 96, raises £1,700 for specialist cancer centre

A 96-year-old High Peak man has raised £1,700 for specialist cancer centre, The Christie.

Geoff Morten raised the money from book sales after writing about his experiences of growing up in Whaley Bridge.

He chose to support The Christie charity because he wanted to help his good friends, Joyce and John Shacklock, reach their £250,000 target in support of ‘Daniels Light’, a fund set up in memory of their son, Daniel.

Joyce said: “We’re thrilled that Geoff has donated to ‘Daniel’s Light’, this has helped us reach our target of £250,000 for The Christie.”

Heather Brookfield, fundraising coordinator at The Christie charity, said: “It was lovely to meet Geoff at his farm and to be presented with a cheque for £1,700. A huge thanks to Geoff.”