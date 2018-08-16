High Peak legion branches make pilgrimage to First World War battlefields

Members of three High Peak Royal British Legion branches joined thousands more on a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage of remembrance to the First World War battlefields.

The Royal British Legion event, known as the Great Pilgrimage 90, was the largest in the charity’s history and marked 90 years since the original Royal British Legion pilgrimage, in 1928, when 11,000 First World War veterans and war widows visited the battlefields of the Somme in France and Ypres in Belgium, a decade after the conflict ended.

A wreath from the Chapel-en-le-Frith Branch of the Royal British Legion laid at the GP90

Members from Hayfield, Chapel-en-le-Frith and Glossop represented individual branches and the High Peak community.

Alan Tideswell, standard bearer for the Chapel branch who served in the Royal Navy for 16 years, said of the honour: “For me it is probably going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to the battlefields, pay my respects and thank a lost generation.

“It was very humbling being there and seeing the graves of every soldier not lucky enough to make it home, but the sight of so many standard bearers and people laying wreaths was one I’ll never forget.”

Neil Deaville, representing Hayfield, added: “They won’t be forgotten and will always be honoured and remembered by future generations.”

Hundreds of wreaths were laid as an act of remembrance at the GP90