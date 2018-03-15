High Peak funeral directors collecting Easter eggs for sick children

A kind-hearted dad has collected more than 200 Easter eggs for children who will be in hospital over the holiday period.

James Howe, from JT Howe funeral directors in Chapel-en-le-Frith, is collecting eggs for the second year to be taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital, and hopes to make a donation of 500 in the coming days.

The 28-year-old said: “It’s not nice being in hospital when you are away from friends and family, so if by collecting Easter eggs we can put a smile on a little one’s face and make them, even just for a couple of seconds, feel like a child again then it is worth it.

“Two years ago my little boy, George, was in hospital over Easter and it really wasn’t celebrated.”

Eight-year-old George is severely epileptic and has autism, and James says he just wants to make it easier for other children and families who may be having a tough time.

The eggs will be donated to the Ronald McDonald Children’s House, which is situated opposite the Manchester hospital, and then distributed to children on the hospital wards.

James said: “People have been so generous dropping eggs off. The supermarkets and shops have made a donation of about 40 eggs which has made a real difference, but I would love to get to 500 eggs.”

To donate an egg, call James on 01298 938120 to arrange a drop-off time or arrange collection, before Thursday March 29.