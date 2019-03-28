High Peak Food Bank set to lose 75 per cent of its funding

High Peak Food Bank says staff may be cut and food poverty will increase after the loss of seventy-five per cent of its funding due to a lottery grant cut.

The vital service had been receiving £58,000 a year from the Lottery Community Fund but the five-year grant came to an end last month.

Unless the funding gap is plugged the vital lifeline may have to cut staff at its advice service - leading to more benefits issues for users and an increased reliance on food parcels.

Without the lottery grant the food bank will be left with roughly £16,000 a year to pay rent, staffing costs, insurance and many more costs.

High Peak Food Bank has helped over 1,200 families every year since 2016 but area coordinator Paul Bohan says if the advice service - which helps struggling families sort out benefit or housing problems - is cut this number will rise.

He said: “People are referred to the foodbank when they have nowhere else to turn - losing £58,000 a year is obviously going to be difficult to manage.

“It would mean cutting staff at the advice service - which would lead to increased reliance on the foodbank but not enough staff to cover it.

“We’ve re-applied for lottery funding but already been turned down because they don’t fund foodbanks anymore.”

Paul is appealing to members of the public in High Peak and the Derbyshire Dales to make cash donations to the foodbank.

This will not only help keep the service running in the short-term but will also show community support - enabling High Peak Foodbank to attract grant funding

You can make a regular or one off donation by visiting highpeakfoodbank.co.uk .

To request a standing order form phone the foodbank on 01298 214926 or write to High Peak Foodbank, The Zink Project, URC, Hardwick Square East, Buxton SK17 6PT.