High Peak drop in overall crime

Reported crime in High Peak has fallen by two per cent on the previous year according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

There were 3,806 reported offences during the 12 months to September 2018 compared with 3,899 incidents during the previous year.

However violent crimes which include assault, GBH and wounding have risen while gun and knife possession offences rose by eight to 33 incidents.

Theft - one of the most high volume crimes - also increased by three per cent.

There were 270 residential burglaries reported in 2017-18 however the figures could not be compared with other years.

No murders or manslaughters were recorded but there was one case of death or injury by dangerous driving.

Drug-related offences fell by 17 per cent while criminal damage also decreased - from 653 incidents to 618.

Sexual offences fell by 19 per cent compared with the previous year from 180 to 145.

However an ONS spokesman said the rates of these crimes were hard to judge as ‘many more victims are now coming forward due to a series of high profile cases’.

There were also 144 cases of stalking and harassment reported over the same period.

The figures show there was a rate of 41 crimes per 1,000 residents in the High Peak during 2017-18 - below the England and Wales average of 85.

Helen Ross, from the ONS Centre for Crime and Justice, said: “In recent decades we’ve seen the overall level of crime falling but in the last year it remained level.

“Burglary, shoplifting and computer misuse are decreasing but others such as vehicle offences and robbery are rising.

“We have also seen increases in some types of ‘lower-volume, high-harm’ violence including offences involving knives or sharp instruments.”

John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation, said: “Society just isn’t as safe as it once was and although the police service is doing everything within its power we are swimming against the tide.”