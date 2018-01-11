High Peak couple near £250,000 fundraising landmark in memory of son

A High Peak couple have handed over the latest fundraising cheque in memory of their son.

Joyce and John Shacklock, who have run the charity Daniel’s Light since 1995, presented £10,000 to The Christie Teenage & Young Adult Unit.

The money will be divided equally between a clinical trials research post and an activity fund.

The couple’s latest endeavours, held in and around Whaley Bridge where they enjoy tremendous support, include coffee mornings and day trips on the Judith Mary barge - and take their overall total raised to an incredible £239,000.

Joyce said: “As always we are incredibly grateful to everyone who continues to support us and keeps Daniel’s name alive.

“It’s amazing we’re so close to our target of a quarter of a million pounds now.”